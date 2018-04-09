Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,836,660. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $78,636.88, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,080. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

