QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 156.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,879 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $65,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nomura upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.42 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,836,660. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $78,636.88, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,080. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

