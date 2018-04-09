Quanex (NX) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Quanex (NYSE:NX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quanex earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.4597611280864 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,478. Quanex has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $629.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Quanex (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.95 million. Quanex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Quanex will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Quanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

NX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Quanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quanex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Rupp sold 10,000 shares of Quanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 10,421 shares of Quanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $234,159.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,999.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

