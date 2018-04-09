Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,079 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Quanta Services worth $17,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,876,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after buying an additional 221,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,546,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,029,000 after buying an additional 562,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,910,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,515,000 after buying an additional 212,294 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,389,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,550,000 after buying an additional 966,316 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,072,000 after buying an additional 224,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $45.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

PWR opened at $33.72 on Monday. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,184.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

