Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $2.32 Million in FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FibroGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 1,058.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 776,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 709,598 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,486,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,566,000 after purchasing an additional 557,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,326,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,855,000 after purchasing an additional 244,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,356. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3,711.75, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.89. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FibroGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,064 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Pat Cotroneo sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $2,770,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 207,392 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,656.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,799 shares of company stock worth $22,937,028. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

