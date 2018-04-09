Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,000 Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,904,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $920,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,171,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,105,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,410,000 after acquiring an additional 304,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 896,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $82,755.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,260.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total transaction of $62,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $986,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.99. 167,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,692. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.93 and a fifty-two week high of $165.12. The stock has a market cap of $9,634.81, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

