McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 285.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for about 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 5,015.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 14,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks set a $187.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nomura set a $190.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $161.23. 3,581,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,329. The firm has a market cap of $128,112.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $129.52 and a one year high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

