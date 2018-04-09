Quantum (QAU) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Quantum has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $1,240.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00001361 BTC on exchanges including Gatehub, EtherDelta, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00757461 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00175207 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00038275 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00053259 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 240,085,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,177,666 tokens. Quantum’s official website is www.quantumproject.org. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum project aims to bring institutional grade liquidity to the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, which is currently one of the main impediments to large scale adoption. Quantum will do this by deploying liquidity pools which will provide funds for margin trading to exchanges, connecting various markets by arbitraging price differences and making markets using price neutral algorithmic trading. Any income generated from the liquidity pool will be used to buy back Quantum tokens on the market at the best possible price and destroy them publically, making the QAU token a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatehub, EtherDelta and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

