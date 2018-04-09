Quark (QRK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $443.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. Quark has a market cap of $2.38 million and $443.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia, AEX and BX Thailand. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 255,066,665 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. “

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is not possible to purchase Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

