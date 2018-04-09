Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0093

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Quark has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $1,239.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Cryptopia and AEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 255,067,706 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. “

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, AEX, BX Thailand and Bittylicious. It is not possible to purchase Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

