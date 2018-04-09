Qube (QUBE) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Qube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bit-Z and BigONE. Qube has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $837,318.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qube has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00761749 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00177149 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037673 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Qube

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Qube’s official website is www.qube.vip.

Qube Token Trading

Qube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is not possible to purchase Qube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qube must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.