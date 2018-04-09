Qube Hits One Day Volume of $571,796.00 (QUBE)

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Qube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC and Bit-Z. Qube has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $571,796.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qube has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00761630 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174908 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Qube

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Qube is www.qube.vip.

Buying and Selling Qube

Qube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is not possible to purchase Qube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qube must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qube using one of the exchanges listed above.

