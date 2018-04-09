Quidel (QDEL) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, April 2nd. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QDEL. CL King raised shares of Quidel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Quidel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Quidel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.29.

QDEL stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 90,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,467. The company has a market capitalization of $1,785.14, a P/E ratio of -746.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.06 million. Quidel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $1,595,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $582,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,751,720. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Quidel by 162.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Quidel (QDEL) Price Target Raised to $63.00” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/quidels-qdel-buy-rating-reiterated-at-barclays-updated.html.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.