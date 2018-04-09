R1 RCM Inc (RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

RCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

RCM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 449,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,670. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $738.87, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of -0.75.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 32,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “R1 RCM Inc (RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/r1-rcm-inc-rcm-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc is a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and physician advisory services (PAS) to healthcare providers. The Company is engaged in providing management services of revenue cycle operations for the United States-based hospitals and other medical services providers. Its primary service offering consists of end-to-end RCM, which the Company deploys through a co-managed relationship or an operating partner relationship.

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.