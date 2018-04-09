R1 RCM Inc (RCM) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of R1 RCM worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. 22NW LP bought a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Unterberg Capital LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 294,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM opened at $7.10 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $738.87, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of -0.75.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCM. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc is a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and physician advisory services (PAS) to healthcare providers. The Company is engaged in providing management services of revenue cycle operations for the United States-based hospitals and other medical services providers. Its primary service offering consists of end-to-end RCM, which the Company deploys through a co-managed relationship or an operating partner relationship.

