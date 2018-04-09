R1 RCM (RCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $738.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of -0.75. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $7,241,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 563,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc is a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and physician advisory services (PAS) to healthcare providers. The Company is engaged in providing management services of revenue cycle operations for the United States-based hospitals and other medical services providers. Its primary service offering consists of end-to-end RCM, which the Company deploys through a co-managed relationship or an operating partner relationship.

