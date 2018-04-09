Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $10.23 Million Position in Radian Group (RDN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) by 703.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,487 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of Radian Group worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,438,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,583,000 after buying an additional 377,393 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,362,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,903,000 after buying an additional 815,149 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,842,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,582,000 after buying an additional 103,941 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,601,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,623,000 after buying an additional 968,914 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,198,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,313,000 after buying an additional 856,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4,134.85, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Radian Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.48.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

