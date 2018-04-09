Radian Group (RDN) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RDN. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Radian Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Radian Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.48.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,980,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,734. The company has a market cap of $4,134.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.32 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 236,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160,791 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/radian-group-rdn-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-macquarie-updated-updated-updated.html.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.