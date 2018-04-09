Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.83 Million

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Radium has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00058553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Poloniex. Radium has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199189 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000554 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Radium

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 3,472,394 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. The SmartChain expands the utility of Radium far beyond that of a standard coin, with features such as Username-Address linkage and Proof-Of-Existences all 100% distributed within the blockchain. See the Radium SmartChain thread here for full list of functions and development goals. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

