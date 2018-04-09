RadNet (RDNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price target on RadNet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FIX assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. RadNet has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,907.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 38,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $500,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,580.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,927 shares of company stock worth $1,405,852 over the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

