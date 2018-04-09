RadNet (RDNT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. FIX began coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of RadNet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

RadNet stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. 303,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,868. The company has a market cap of $694.54, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. RadNet has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.46 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,907.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 922,001 shares in the company, valued at $12,068,993.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,927 shares of company stock worth $1,405,852. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,186 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

