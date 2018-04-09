Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

RDWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.50) on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Radware (NASDAQ RDWR) traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.49. 499,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,673. Radware has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $937.86, a PE ratio of -134.31, a P/E/G ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Radware had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 220,195 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in Radware by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 20,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Radware by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 253,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Radware by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 388,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications.

