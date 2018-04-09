Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Share Price

News coverage about Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Radware earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.8520825330225 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Radware from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Radware from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Radware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $21.31 on Monday. Radware has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application.

