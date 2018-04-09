Radware (RDWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Radware had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Radware’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Radware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Radware has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 24.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 128,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 20,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Radware by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application.

