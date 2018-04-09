Insider Selling: ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Insider Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) insider Rahul K. Roy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,494.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.53. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.08.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.32 million. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,478,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 327,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 156,400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 219,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 123,720 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 474,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Insider Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/rahul-k-roy-sells-10500-shares-of-arc-document-solutions-inc-arc-stock-updated-updated.html.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.