RaiBlocks Price Up 39.6% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:XRB)

RaiBlocks (CURRENCY:XRB) traded up 32.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. RaiBlocks has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $47.28 million worth of RaiBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RaiBlocks has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar. One RaiBlocks coin can now be bought for approximately $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, RightBTC, Mercatox and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,767.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.71 or 0.05910120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.16 or 0.09423980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.01 or 0.01709130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.16 or 0.02484040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00200871 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00609086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.02639490 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00071322 BTC.

About RaiBlocks

RaiBlocks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. RaiBlocks’ total supply is 133,248,289 coins. The official website for RaiBlocks is raiblocks.net. RaiBlocks’ official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for RaiBlocks is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RaiBlocks’ official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RaiBlocks is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiters circuits. This gives RaiBlocks an established and well researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the RaiBlocks system, each account in the system has a block chain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

RaiBlocks Coin Trading

RaiBlocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitGrail, RightBTC, BitFlip, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to buy RaiBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RaiBlocks must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RaiBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

