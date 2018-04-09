Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CVTI opened at $29.02 on Monday. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $531.94, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.50) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covenant Transportation Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 846.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,225,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc is a provider of expedited long haul freight transportation, primarily using two-person driver teams in transcontinental lanes. The Company’s services also include refrigerated, dedicated, cross-border, regional and brokerage. The Company’s segments include Truckload and Other.

