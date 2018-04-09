BidaskClub Upgrades Randgold Resources (GOLD) to “Sell”

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on Randgold Resources from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Randgold Resources to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GOLD opened at $79.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,527.71, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.11. Randgold Resources has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $328.62 million during the quarter. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 7.13%. research analysts expect that Randgold Resources will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 629.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

