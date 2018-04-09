Insider Selling: Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Sells 16,797 Shares of Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 16,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $457,214.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RPD opened at $25.92 on Monday. Rapid7 Inc has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,192.68, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 141.69% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,896,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 361,392 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,015,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 288,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 268,771 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users.

