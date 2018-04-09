Ratecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $164,812.00 (CRYPTO:XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $164,812.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002064 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000662 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011020 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015114 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

