Ratecoin Trading Down 16.1% This Week (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $164,405.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001935 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001654 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000662 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010700 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.