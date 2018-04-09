Raymond James & Associates Has $10.66 Million Position in Clean Harbors (CLH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.35% of Clean Harbors worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in Clean Harbors by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLH opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2,733.81, a P/E ratio of 146.61 and a beta of 1.01. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $61.62.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $33,476.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 42,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $2,195,165.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,712,533.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,293 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. UBS cut shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James & Associates Has $10.66 Million Position in Clean Harbors (CLH)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/raymond-james-associates-boosts-stake-in-clean-harbors-inc-clh-updated-updated.html.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.