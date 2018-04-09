WisdomTree DEFA (DWM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in WisdomTree DEFA (NYSEARCA:DWM) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,402 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.53% of WisdomTree DEFA worth $23,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WisdomTree DEFA by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in WisdomTree DEFA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree DEFA by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree DEFA by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree DEFA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWM traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,360. WisdomTree DEFA has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1715 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th.

About WisdomTree DEFA

WisdomTree Dividend Index of Europe, Far East Asia and Australasia (DEFA) Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend Index of Europe, Far East Asia and Australasia (WisdomTree DEFA Index). The WisdomTree DEFA Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the industrialized world, excluding Canada and the United States, that pay regular cash dividends and that meet other liquidity and capitalization requirements.

