Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,984 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Aegon worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,195,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 467.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 895,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

AEG opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,851.60, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.40. Aegon has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.24%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.1745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

