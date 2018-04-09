Raymond James & Associates Buys 9,960 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Fortis worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,085,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960,616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fortis by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,711,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,637 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,388,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,173,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,169,000 after purchasing an additional 503,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 474,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Fortis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

FTS opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14,265.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3379 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 69.74%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

