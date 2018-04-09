Raymond James & Associates Has $24.81 Million Stake in Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Hewlett-Packard worth $24,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett-Packard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett-Packard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett-Packard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,665,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett-Packard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett-Packard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS boosted their target price on Hewlett-Packard from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of Hewlett-Packard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett-Packard from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett-Packard in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett-Packard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

In related news, insider Ron Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Enrique Lores sold 302,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $7,060,435.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,282.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,208,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,747,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,107.75, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Hewlett-Packard has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Hewlett-Packard had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett-Packard will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Hewlett-Packard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Hewlett-Packard Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

