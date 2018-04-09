Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 361.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,111,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,262,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,047,000 after buying an additional 162,896 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,252,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,672,000 after buying an additional 399,733 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,674,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,250,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,671,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,158,000 after buying an additional 1,064,603 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11,312.58, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $994,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $994,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase downgraded SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

