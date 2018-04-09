Raymond James & Associates Has $22.67 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial (PRU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $22,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Seaward Management Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $4,429,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo set a $122.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,487. The stock has a market cap of $43,183.26, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $97.88 and a 52 week high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

