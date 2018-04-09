Raymond James & Associates Sells 20,810 Shares of Cerus Co. (CERS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.66% of Cerus worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cerus by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.20 on Monday. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 154.46% and a negative net margin of 139.06%. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 target price on Cerus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 7,735 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash bought 150,011 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $772,556.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,462,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,532,287. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,381 shares of company stock worth $69,685 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/raymond-james-associates-sells-20810-shares-of-cerus-co-cers.html.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.