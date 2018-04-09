Sabre Co. (SABR) Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58,481 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Sabre worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

SABR stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,560.88, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $25.01.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.54 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SABR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Sabre from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other Sabre news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 8,869,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $197,526,949.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

