Oclaro (OCLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCLR. UBS upgraded shares of Oclaro from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Oclaro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Oclaro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray cut shares of Oclaro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NASDAQ OCLR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 2,434,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,133. Oclaro has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,563.86, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Oclaro had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Oclaro will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Oclaro news, EVP David Teichmann sold 9,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg Dougherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,846,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,436 shares of company stock worth $1,088,446. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Oclaro during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Oclaro by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 501,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 231,612 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oclaro during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Oclaro by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 193,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oclaro during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

