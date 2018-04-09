Raytheon (RTN) Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy Sells 6,076 Shares

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total value of $1,302,208.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,457,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $215.91 on Monday. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $150.72 and a 52-week high of $222.82. The firm has a market cap of $62,291.33, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Raytheon in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,449,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Raytheon by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Raytheon by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 131,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after buying an additional 64,996 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

