RBC Bearings (ROLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.00.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.06. 40,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,583. The company has a market cap of $2,937.33, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $139.95.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $166.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.46 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.79%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $411,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $55,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,989 shares of company stock worth $11,736,880. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $9,120,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 995,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136,604 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

