RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.27 Million

Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) to report sales of $40.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.73 million to $40.80 million. RCI Hospitality reported sales of $34.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year sales of $40.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.05 million to $163.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $178.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $173.60 million to $184.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RICK. BidaskClub raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.94, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 172.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 79,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 374.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is the country’s leading company in gentlemen’s clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Minneapolis, and other cities operate under brand names, such as “Rick’s Cabaret,” “XTC,” “Club Onyx,” “Vivid Cabaret,” “Jaguars” and “Tootsie’s Cabaret.” Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name “Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.” Investors are attracted by RCI’s strong cash flow, operating margins and local laws that create high barriers to entry in the gentlemen’s club business.

