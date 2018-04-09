Realty Income (O) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media headlines about Realty Income (NYSE:O) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Realty Income earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.892592264005 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE O traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,803.51, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2195 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 18 dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.95%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

In related news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $114,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

