Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE: HTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

3/26/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

2/23/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC.

2/20/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.46. 1,078,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,419.39, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.20. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.22). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $173.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.07 million. equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,686,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,870,000 after buying an additional 2,539,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,039,000 after purchasing an additional 567,817 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,331,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,434,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,966,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,808,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,803 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

