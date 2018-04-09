Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sensient Technologies (SXT)

Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2018 – Sensient Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

4/6/2018 – Sensient Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

3/31/2018 – Sensient Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

3/30/2018 – Sensient Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

3/24/2018 – Sensient Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

3/23/2018 – Sensient Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

2/12/2018 – Sensient Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Sensient Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

NYSE:SXT traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,951. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2,993.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $328.87 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.58%. sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.10 per share, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $143,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.