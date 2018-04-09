Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA)

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2018 – Akcea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/19/2018 – Akcea Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Akcea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

3/16/2018 – Akcea Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Akcea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/6/2018 – Akcea Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2018 – Akcea Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Akcea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/27/2018 – Akcea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Akcea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Akcea Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ AKCA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.53. 177,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,411. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $1,708.70 and a PE ratio of -11.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKCA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $180,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. The Company’s drugs, volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, are all based on antisense technology developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Ionis).

