Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arsanis (ASNS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arsanis (NASDAQ: ASNS):

4/5/2018 – Arsanis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Arsanis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibodies for the targeted immunotherapy of serious infections. The company's product pipeline includes ASN100, ASN200, ASN300, ASN400 and ASN500 which are in preclinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States and Austria. Arsanis, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. "

4/3/2018 – Arsanis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Arsanis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/22/2018 – Arsanis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Arsanis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2018 – Arsanis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Arsanis was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Arsanis was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Arsanis is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ASNS remained flat at $$22.30 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 21,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,160. Arsanis has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.77 and a PE ratio of -1.37.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.82). sell-side analysts forecast that Arsanis will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASNS. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arsanis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a first-in-class mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia.

