Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Virgin Money (VM)

Virgin Money (LON: VM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2018 – Virgin Money had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas from GBX 400 ($5.61) to GBX 370 ($5.19). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2018 – Virgin Money had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank.

3/21/2018 – Virgin Money had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.91) price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Virgin Money had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 305 ($4.28) price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Virgin Money had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.61) price target on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Virgin Money had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.21) price target on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Virgin Money was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 305 ($4.28) price target on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Virgin Money had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/15/2018 – Virgin Money had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 305 ($4.28) price target on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Virgin Money was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.51) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 350 ($4.91).

2/12/2018 – Virgin Money had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup.

VM stock traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 259.30 ($3.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,115,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,000. Virgin Money Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 250.20 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 339.60 ($4.77).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Virgin Money’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

In other news, insider Mark Parker sold 42,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.64), for a total value of £109,909.24 ($154,280.24). Also, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 83,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £217,470.48 ($305,264.57).

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail bank. The Company is engaged in the business of residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company provides residential and buy-to-let mortgages and credit cards to customers across the United Kingdom. Mortgages are sold primarily through its intermediary partners and retail deposits are originated directly through its digital channel.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.